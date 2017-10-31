Trick and a little treat. Chris Hemsworth admits he is just like most parents — he’s guilty of stealing some of his kids’ Halloween candy too.

The actor, 34, opened up about October holiday traditions with wife Elsa Pataky and their brood: daughter India, 5, and twin sons Tristan and Sasha, 3.

Papa ha vuelto!!/ Papa is back!! 👏👏👏👏😍🙏🏻 A post shared by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on Jul 30, 2017 at 4:56pm PDT

“I’ve got two boys and a little girl. And I just try and tell them that their teeth are gonna fall out if they have too much candy,” the Aussie native told Us Weekly and reporters at The Cinema Society screening of Thor: Ragnarok at The Whitby Hotel in New York City on Monday, October 30. “Doesn’t seem to work. They love it like all of us.”

In fact, he likes it so much that he finds himself dipping into the stash. “Do I take them? Oh of course,” Hemsworth admitted. “You can’t teach your kids what not to do and then in the background you’re doing the opposite. It’s a wild contradiction. When they’re my age, they can make those decisions for themselves.”

The hunky star also revealed his most embarrassing costume ever — and it has nothing to do with the spooky holiday. “Can be anything I wore on Dancing With The Stars,” he joked about his stint on season 5 of the Australian version of the competition series, which aired back in 2006. “Probably that whole experience. But it was good. It taught be to not take myself too seriously.”

