Chris Hemsworth’s wife Elsa Pataky stole the show during a rare red-carpet appearance in a seriously risque dress that showed off her thong underwear.

Pataky, 47, posed alongside lookalike twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 10, and the Thor star, 40, at the Australian premiere of Hemsworth’s new film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga on Wednesday, May 1 at Sydney’s State Theatre.

Hemsworth, who also brought his parents Leonie and Craig, wore a plaid gray suit and a black satin shirt and looked every inch the family man as he put his arms around both boys, holding hands with one of them.

His sons also looked dapper in their matching black suits, paired with sneakers. But it was Pataky who had all eyes on her in a lacy spaghetti-strap black dress that showed off plenty of skin and her underwear.

The model proudly posed in the gown for cameras and in one shot showed off the back which revealed that she was wearing a thong.

The black lace gown was embellished with sequins and featured a risque side split.She paired the look with a black clutch bag and a gold necklace.

Clearly, impressed by his Spanish-born wife’s striking red-carpet look, Hemsworth couldn’t stop smiling as he stared at her and at one point packed on the PDA and kissed her on her head. The couple, who wed in 2010, also share daughter India, 11.

Hemsworth was later seen posing at the premiere with Furiosa co-star Anya Taylor-Joy, 28, who stars as the titular character Imperator Furiosa in the prequel.

She also stood out in a striking and quirky gold beaded Paco Rabanne dress, which featured a collection of beaded arrows sticking out of the skirt.

The day before, May 1, she donned for a crimson dress featuring a one-shoulder pleated top and a leather mermaid fit skirt. She accessorized the look with a chunky gold bracelet and dainty earrings.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga prequel follows a young Furiosa as she is “snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus,” per the plot description.

“Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by the Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.”

Hemsworth plays villainous Dementus, who he has described as “a very violent, insane, brutal person that is born from the Wasteland. “He has been birthed into a space where it’s kill or be killed,” he said at CCXP in Brazil, where the trailer footage was first shown.

“He’s learned to rule with an iron fist. There’s a charisma to him and it’s very manipulative.” Furiosa was filmed in New South Wales and is said to be the biggest movie ever to be made in Australia. Filming ended in September 2022.