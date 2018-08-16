A Colorado man was charged with murder after his pregnant wife and their two young daughters went missing, the Frederick Police Department confirmed during a press conference on Thursday, August 16.

Chris Watts was taken into custody late Wednesday, August 15, and is being held without bond at the Weld County Jail. He faces six charges: three for first-degree murder and three for tampering with evidence.

The 33-year-old’s wife, Shanann Watts, and their daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, went missing from their home on Monday, August 13. Shanann, 34, was 15 weeks pregnant.

Missing Persons Update: FBI CBI are now assisting our agency with ongoing investigation. Information and inquiries should still be directed to the Frederick Police Department at 720.382.5700. BOLO: Shannan Watts, age 34 and two daughters ages 3 and 4. pic.twitter.com/8VKTKaa1Eq — Town of Frederick (@TownofFrederick) August 15, 2018

Colorado Bureau of Investigation director John Camper said during Thursday’s press conference that Shanann’s body was found on the property of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, where Chris once worked. Camper added that authorities “have strong reason to believe” that they know where the bodies of the children are, but the girls have not been located yet.

Chris pleaded for the safe return of his wife and children during multiple interviews in the days leading up to his arrest. Police have neither confirmed nor denied reports that he has confessed to the murders.

Members of Shanann’s family released a statement to CBS Denver on Wednesday: “It is with deep hurt, confusion and anger to confirm our beautiful cousin Shanann Watts, her unborn child and her two angelic daughters, Bella [and] Celeste, were viciously murdered by husband Chris Watts; who confessed to the killings. Please keep Shanann’s parents and brother in your prayers.”

In a statement to Us Weekly, Chris’ former employer Anadarko said: “We are heartbroken by this, and our thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones and friends of the Watts family. We will continue to support law enforcement in its investigation. [Chris] is no longer an employee.”

Chris told Denver7 News on Tuesday, August 14, that Shanann returned home from a business trip at approximately 2 a.m. on Monday. When asked if they had an argument, he responded, “We had an emotional conversation. I’ll leave it at that. … I just want them to come back.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!