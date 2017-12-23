That’s one way to spread Christmas cheer! Chrissy Teigen sent John Mayer a Photoshopped booty pic of Nicki Minaj with her head on it in a funny Twitter exchange on Saturday, December 23.

It all began when the musician, who is recovering from an emergency appendectomy earlier this month, complained on Twitter on Friday, December 22, about people who retouch their photos.

“Nothing provides a clear view into someone’s taste, eye or intentions like they way they retouch a photo,” he wrote, adding, “This extends to processing as well. I can always tell who just discovered the ‘highlights/shadows’ slider.”

That prompted Twitter queen Teigen, 32, to respond with a pic that showed her head on top of Minaj’s body as the singer squatted in an iconic pose that was featured on the cover of her “Anaconda” single in 2014.

“I’m dying. New hi score,” Mayer, 40, replied as the model revealed that she’d had the pic in her archives since September 2015.

But what Teigen didn’t know was that Mayer had a flirtatious Twitter conversation of his own with Minaj earlier this year.

“Wha[t] are you playing at chrissy. You know he loves Nick[i],” someone commented.

“I did not know this. now this is weird,” responded Teigen, who’s expecting her second child with husband John Legend.

As Us Weekly reported back in September, Mayer indicated that he had a bit of a crush on the “Feeling Myself” rapper, tweeting, “I spend an inordinate amount of time per day wondering if Nicki Minaj would like me or not.”

He was blown away when she responded, “Would my body be your wonderland?” and added “Asking for a friend.”

“Please hold, losing my s—t,” he tweeted back. “This isn’t my reply yet.”

And as for what Minaj thought of Teigen’s tweet? On Saturday she retweeted the photo along with a crying laughing emoji.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!