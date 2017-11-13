Chrissy Teigen leaned on her Twitter followers for the power of positive thought on Sunday, November 13, after her and husband John Legend’s oldest dog Puddy suffered heart failure.

The Sports Illustrated model, 31, wrote, “At the emergency vet with my old man bulldog puddy. Please send him happy doggy thoughts 🙁 my first born baby.”

Of course, her followers were quick to tweet their outpour of support, even sharing photos of their own dogs. “Let’s all snuggle our dogs in solidarity,” one tweeter wrote. “Calypso sends some pupper love & comfort licks 🙏,” another added.

When one supporter asked for an update, the Lip Sync Battle host responded: “Heart failure but he is stable at the moment — not sleeping tonight that’s for sure.” Legend also retweeted the post with multiple crying emojis.

Teigen, whose love for her pups is no secret, kept true to her word. Indicating it was a long night, she posted early Monday morning, “Bright and early at the animal hospital, hell yea,” alongside a picture of a Keurig machine and coffee cups.

Meanwhile, the couple who have been married for 10 years, also have three other dogs named Pippa, Penny and their newest addition, Pablo, who they adopted in October. The dogs play a major part in their family life, and the duo constantly share adorable moments between their 18-month-old daughter Luna and the cherished canines.

On September 20, Teigen shared a video of Luna carrying a bowl of dog food in which the proud mom can be heard saying “good job.” She added in the caption: “First chore!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!