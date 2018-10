Meghan McCain Returns to ‘The View’ After Dad John’s Death (RADAR Online)

Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Rocks Leather Pants (Star Magazine)

Model Alessandra Ambrosio Steps Out Makeup-Free (OK! Magazine)

Christian Bale’s Biggest Movie Transformations (Men’s Journal)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!