Precious cargo! Christina Aguilera displayed her growing baby bump in New York City on April 15, strategically placing her hand over her belly as her fiance Matt Rutler held onto her hand.

Us exclusively broke news on Feb. 20 that Aguilera, 33, and Rutler are expecting their first child together, a baby girl, just weeks after the singer announced their engagement via Twitter.

The "Fighter" singer still managed to look stylish despite the cold weather, donning peep toe Christian Louboutins with black leggings, a green army jacket and black and white beanie. Matt Rutler, who wore a grey sweatshirt and beanie, held protectively onto his future wife's hand while guiding her out of their NYC hotel.

This will be the first child for the couple and Matt's first time as a parent. Aguilera is already mom to adorable son Max, 6, whom she had with ex-husband Jordan Bratman.

Congrats again to the happy couple!

