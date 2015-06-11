Legendary actor Sir Christopher Lee died Sunday, June 7, after being hospitalized for respiratory issues and heart failure, The Guardian reports. The British star was 93 at the time of his passing and died at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London.

The BAFTA winner has 281 acting credits to his name, and began acting in 1947. He is best known for playing the evil wizard Saruman the White in the Lord of the Rings franchise, Count Dooku in Star Wars, and Count Dracula in a series of films from the late ‘50s to the late ‘70s.

Lee’s final film was Angels in Notting Hill, which was released in 2014. He was also slated to appear in the movie, The 11th, co-starring Uma Thurman, but it was still in preproduction at the time of his death.

Lee, who was knighted in 2009, is survived by his wife of more than 50 years, former Danish model Birgit “Gitte” Kroencke and daughter Christina.

