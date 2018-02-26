‘Clueless’ Alum Stacey Dash Is Running for U.S. Congress

Clueless alum and conservative commentator Stacey Dash has filed paperwork to run for a U.S. congressional seat in California.

The Hill reports that the outspoken Dash, 51, filed campaign documents with the Federal Election Commission under the slogan “Dash to DC” and plans to run as Republican in the November 2018 election for California’s 44th Congressional District, which comprises the cities of Compton, Watts, San Pedro and North Long Beach.

The district is currently represented by Democrat Nanette Barragan.

“Formal statements coming,” Dash tweeted on Monday, February 26. “For those mocking for the district I live in…open your minds. It’s time to for me to put up or shut up and I want to serve great people.”

Dash worked as a contributor at Fox News for three years and made headlines after she cursed on air while discussing President Barack Obama in late 2016, saying that the Commander in Chief didn’t “give a s—t” about terrorism. Fox News announced in January 2017 that Dash’s contract would not be renewed.

Earlier that year, she slammed the #OscarsSoWhite boycott and said there was no need for Black History Month. Academy Awards host Chris Rock jokingly brought her out onto the stage in February 2016, calling her the Academy’s new director of its “minority outreach program.” The awkward moment elicited stunned silence from the audience and gave birth to Chrissy Teigen‘s famous cringing meme.

Chrissy Teigen was all of us reacting to Stacey Dash #Oscars pic.twitter.com/vabY85bfz1 — Joel Pavelski (@joelcifer) February 29, 2016

The actress teased a congressional run earlier this month, tweeting that “a number of people online and off have suggested I run for political office.” The mother of two asked her 564,000 followers for their thoughts.

