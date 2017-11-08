Wait a minute, does this mean Sugarland is back? Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush reunited at the 2017 CMAs to present the award for Vocal Duo of the Year.

“Well funny seeing you here,” Nettles said to Bush. He responded with: “It feels like we’ve been here before, right?”

“That’s true,” she replied. “In fact, we’re here to present the CMA Award we won together in 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011… and well, who knows?” The pair both started giggling, clearly in on a secret that the rest of the world didn’t know about.

Sugarland hasn’t released an album since The Incredible Machine in 2010. While on tour in 2012, Nettles discovered she was pregnant and they ended their tour early. Since, both have had solo careers, but never made a statement that the band was over.

Following their appearance, they tweeted a photo from the band’s account, hashtagging it #StillTheSame.

“I didn’t want to do a solo project out of a dislike for Sugarland. I love that music,” Nettles told Nashville Gab in 2014. “I love what we’ve done together, and yet, there is something else that I still need to prove to myself. I don’t want to stagnate as an artist and I always want to keep it fresh. I’m the kind of person that throws myself into something 100 percent, I wouldn’t want to have a negative experience by trying to do two things at one time. For that reason, I think there is that separation that has come in order for us to be able to do two different things, so that when we come back together, it is fresh. I think that then answers your question as far as ‘Why not tour together?’ — I think that’s a question that really, at the end of the day, would undercut what the whole intention of doing other projects is — and that’s that we can do our own thing and come back fresh.”

Bush addressed the split rumors at the time as well, telling fans not to “panic,” and adding, “we’re not finished.”

“This is just a timely break of, you know, Jennifer being a mom for the first time, and you gotta give people space to do that. She wanted to put a record out and I’m a good Southern man, you have to let the lady go first,” he added. “That’s the answer as to why we wouldn’t have shoved it together. Part of the nature of what’s been going on right now is, you figure out exactly what makes up the band and I think that’s super cool.”

It’s safe to say fans are very excited over the reunion.

WOAH WOAH WOAH! You don't just introduce them as @Sugarlandmusic and move right on past! Is there some news here? We need some answers! #CMAawards — The AntMan (@TheAntMan) November 9, 2017

Is sugarland hinting at a Reunion brb while i relive my ENTIRE CHILDHOOD — argie ~ (@argieeeeee) November 9, 2017

When Jennifer Nettles low key drops that Sugarland may be getting back together! #CMAawards pic.twitter.com/rXhXdQg6DJ — Eric (@PaxAttack300) November 9, 2017

