Coco Austin shared an adorable photo of her baby daughter Chanel’s “new threads” via Instagram on Thursday, December 17, revealing that the little girl’s wardrobe is colorful and fun.

“Just got some new threads in the mail! #fashionista,” Coco, 36, captioned a post of several colorfully printed onesies and outfits on Chanel’s Instagram account.

One red getup even has a tiny Santa Claus emblazoned on the front.

Austin later shared a supercute snapshot of her little munchkin looking tough with a furrowed brow, not unlike her father, rapper Ice T.

“Who got me this big ass bib? Daddy??” the caption reads.

The new mom has come under fire in recent days for her parenting skills, namely her constant posting on social media, but the reality star hasn’t held her tongue in response.

“Some comments really frustrate me at times,” she wrote, following rude comments from social media users. “Some assume since u have money and live in a ‘celebrity world’ that you don’t do s–t!”

Coco added that she takes care of Chanel without nannies or babysitters and enjoys being hands-on with her daughter.

“I’m totally serious when I say I love being a wife,” she continued. “I like the role I play… I can be crazy coco at times but I have a good heart.”

