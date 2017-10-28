Colton Haynes Marries Jeff Leatham

It’s time to uncork the bubbly! Colton Haynes and his fiancé, Jeff Leatham, are married, Us Weekly can confirm.

The 29-year-old American Horror Story: Cult star and the 46-year-old celebrity floral designer tied the knot on Friday, October 27, in a ceremony officiated by Kris Jenner.

Guests at the lavish celebration included Haynes’ AHS costars Billie Lourd, Cheyenne Jackson and Leslie Grossman as well as Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello. The grooms wore white tuxedo jackets for the wedding ceremony, which featured masses of red roses and a wall covered with roses and candles. “Jeff, you have outdone yourself,” Grossman said of the floral decorations on her Instagram Story as she shared images from the reception, which included a dessert bar.

The pair, who got engaged at Las Ventanas al Paraíso in Los Cabos, Mexico, announced their impending nuptials via Instagram in March.

“I SAID YES!!!” the Teen Wolf alum captioned an adorable snap of himself and his love sharing a kiss on the beach with colorful fireworks in the background. Following the heartwarming post, Haynes showed off a stunning candlelit pathway that Leatham arranged. “Jeff, you’re crying. You’re the sweetest person in the entire world. I can’t believe you,” the star gushed on his Instagram story.

Adding to the fun, Leatham secured a video message from music icon Cher that was projected onto a video screen on the beach moments before proposing. “I got you, babe! All right, this is for you. You know what it is, you know what you’re supposed to do now. This is gonna be the best thing ever, and you have to call me to tell me how it worked out,” the legendary performer, 71, said in the sweet clip.

Haynes, who publicly came out as gay in May 2016, announced his relationship with Leatham in February.

“It’s not every day that someone comes into your life & makes you want to be a better man,” the actor captioned a black-and-white photo of himself shirtless in bed with Leatham. “I feel so blessed to be by your side @jeffleatham #WhatMoviesAreMadeOf.”

Just weeks before the happy couple exchanged their vows, the Arrow alum opened up to Us Weekly about his love and their future plans while attending Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s Tie the Knot five-year anniversary celebration on October 12.

“We’re very nervous. Hoping he’s not going to Runaway Bride on me,” Haynes jokingly told Us of their big day. As for their reception, the hunk explained: “If there was a theme, it would be like Met Gala. We want people to bring the drama — Philip Treacy hats and gowns, and we want women to wear white gowns.”

The former Abercrombie and Fitch model went on to share what the couple are looking forward to most in their new life together. “Starting a family,” the star told Us. “That’s the goal, I think. My great friend, Cheyenne [Jackson], who I was on Horror Story with, they [he and husband Jason Landau] have two beautiful kids who just turned 1. We’re kind of modeling everything after them.” have two beautiful kids who just turned 1. We’re kind of modeling everything after them.”

The Kansas native, who has been open about his struggles with anxiety and depression, added that Leatham has been a pillar of strength through his most difficult times. “He’s the most supportive person, ever,” Haynes gushed. “He’s so supportive.”

