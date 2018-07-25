Australia-based blogger Constance Hall never holds back in her posts. If something is upsetting the mother of five, she logs onto Facebook and shares it with her more than one million followers. On Tuesday, July 24, she did just that when she took aim at her husband, Denim Cooke.

Hall and Cooke tied the knot in January and welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Raja, in May. And according to Hall, her partner isn’t pulling his weight.

“I carry the mental load of our baby. I know when he’s hungry, tired or needs a bath,” Hall began in her now-viral rant. “My husband will happily bathe him or cuddle him . . . when he’s asked. When my husband is holding him friends ask to take over, if he cries . . . they give him back to me.”

The Big Brother Australia alum then recounted a recent squabble with Cooke that began when she asked him to hurry up as they were going to be late to an appointment. His response: “Calm down, I’ve been looking after the baby all morning . . . for you.”

The first time you have a baby you’llnotice a few injustices.. The second time you have a baby you’ll be used to… Posted by Constance Hall on Monday, July 23, 2018

Hall was taken aback. “Oh for me? Doing me a favor?” she wrote. “Hang on should I get you some cash What’s the rate for a babysitter these days $16 an hour?” The Still a Queen author then noted that when she needs to leave the house without Raja, she “Must book it in.”

But Hall is hopeful that the dynamic will shift and Cooke will start volunteering to change more diapers. “Equality doesn’t mean s—t if it doesn’t start in the home and what better place to start showing your kids what equality looks like then when they first arrive on this beautiful world,” she mused.

Hall stressed that she didn’t write the post to bash men but rather because she doesn’t “want the stats to keep growing on relationships breaking up int he first year of a baby being born.”

