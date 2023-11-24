Late TikTok star Cooper Noriega’s parents, Harold and Treva Noriega, are speaking out after two men were arrested for their alleged connection to the 19-year-old’s death.

“After 17+ months of incredible work and collaboration with the DEA and Burbank Police Department, two of the individuals who are responsible for the death of our beautiful boy, Cooper Noriega from fentanyl poisoning, have been indicted and arrested,” Harold shared in social media statement on Wednesday, November 22. “Both individuals are now in custody and are being arraigned today in Federal court.”

According to a report from TMZ, one man named Erick Oved Estrada allegedly ran a drug trafficking operation and was arraigned on “federal narcotics charges” in connection with a “fatal fentanyl overdose.” Prosecutors alleged that one of Estrada’s associates distributed “fentanyl-laced oxycodone to C.N,” which caused the fatal overdose. Noriega’s parents seemingly confirmed that C.N. references their late son.

“Our family is very happy that those who are responsible for our beautiful boy’s death will be held accountable,” Harold’s statement continued. “As we obtain more information, we will pass along what we are comfortable sharing so that you have the most current and accurate information.”

Us Weekly confirmed that Noriega was found dead in a Los Angeles parking lot in June 2022.

Noriega is survived by his parents, Harold and Treva, along with his sister, Parker Noriega.

“On behalf of our family we want to thank you all for the kind words of our little coop,” Parker shared in a statement days after her brother’s death. “His passing is an absolute tragedy to our family and loved ones. We pray that we all as a community can continue on his legacy. He loved each and everyone [sic] of you. Please feel free to reach out to us as we love feeling all the support. Bless you all… with love, his sister.”

Six months after his death, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed that Noriega’s cause of death was the “combined effects of alprazolam, fentanyl and lorazepam,” noting that evident of “recent clonazepam use” was also found.

The late internet star had been open about his past mental illness and substance abuse issues. Days before his passing, Noriega started a Discord server for fans to use as a safe space to discuss their respective struggles.

“If you’re really into getting your emotions out, or whatever, come join,” Noriega shared in a June 2022 TikTok video. “I created [the server] because of how much I love you guys and how much I struggle with it myself.”

He added, “I want you guys to not be alone and [to] feel safe.”