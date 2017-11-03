Corey Feldman named one of his alleged abusers during an appearance on The Dr. Oz Show on Thursday, November 2.

The Stand by Me star, 46, claimed that former actor Jon Grissom molested him in the 1980s when Feldman was 13 or 14 years old. Grissom, now 55, had small parts in a few of Feldman’s movies, including License to Drive (1988) and Dream a Little Dream (1989).

“That is him. That’s the guy,” Feldman said when host Dr. Mehmet Oz held up a photo of Grissom. “This guy, on his MySpace page and his Facebook page, he’s got pictures of me and [costar] Corey Haim. He still taunts it and flaunts it.”

During the episode, the Gremlins actor called the Los Angeles Police Department to report the alleged sexual assault. “I want to give them the names of everybody,” he told Dr. Oz, referencing his many alleged abusers. “I told them that. I said, ‘Look, I’m going to give you the names of everybody I have any knowledge of and I would like you to start putting the pressure on all of them.”

Feldman said he wanted to name Grissom in his 2013 memoir, Coreyography, but his lawyers advised him to use the false moniker Ron Crimson instead. “I picked the one that sounded closest to his name,” he explained.

The show’s attorneys said later in the episode that Grissom, who now lives in Mexico, was imprisoned in 2003 for child molestation. They called him a “fugitive from justice” because he never registered as a sex offender.

Us Weekly has reached out to Grissom for comment.

