She didn't come here to make (boy)friends! Bachelor season 16 winner Courtney Robertson told Us Weekly that she is single again after recently dating — and subsequently splitting from a guy she met on Tinder.

"I'm single and I'm happy," Robertson, 31, told Us at the myVegas Las Vegas Extravaganza event at the W Hollywood on Monday, Mar. 23. Instead, the Bachelor villainess — who won over Ben Flajnik's heart in 2012 (and famously had sex with him in the ocean while cameras were rolling) — is taking her sweet time.

"I have love in my life, and I have great people in my life," Robertson told Us on Monday. "And I'm not rushing that part of my life."

In fact, she's rid herself of the very dating app that landed her last relationship. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January that Robertson was dating a "normal guy" named Adam, who lives in Venice, Calif. "They went out for dinner and drinks on their first date," a source told Us. "On their second date, they both deleted their Tinders. She adores him!"

"Ummm, I don't think I'll be back on Tinder anytime soon," Robertson told Us on Monday. "I'll just put it that way!"

In the meantime, she's focusing on two career paths. "I've been doing commercial auditions, still, and something that people don't know about me I have my real estate license," the fitness model told Us. "So, I've been doing real estate full-time. It's fun. It's nice to have the normalcy I've been craving for so long. I want that stability I've never had, that 9-to-5, and it's really nice for me. To go to an office everyday — I'm liking it."

One thing is certain. Robertson, the author of I Didn’t Come Here to Make Friends: Confessions of a Reality Show Villain, will not return to any Bachelor franchise. "My reality TV days are over," she vowed.

