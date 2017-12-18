Sharing her story. Courtney Stodden opened up about her battle with depression in a heartfelt Instagram post on Sunday, December 17.

“I feel too much. I soak up too much energy from myself and others. I love too deeply. I’m extremely insecure. Terribly childlike and vulnerable,” the former Miss Teen Washington, 23, captioned the black-and-white photo of herself. “This is me and my struggle with depression. But I have faith I’ll prevail. If you’re a sufferer of anxiety or depression – know that you aren’t alone.”

The pic also contained the text, “Depression is hard to kick. But I’ll get through it and so will you if you’re a sufferer.”

Stodden and her husband of nearly six years, Doug Hutchison, split earlier this year and in April 2017 she spoke to Us Weekly about her heartbreak. “A split is really hard. Doug and I are on really good terms but it’s just hard, you know because we’re trying to hang on to our friendship because we are best friends and we don’t want to part in a disastrous Hollywood way,” she told Us at the time.

“I got married when I was 16 and he was kind of more than just a husband to me, he was a lot,” the blonde bombshell added. “He was there for me when most of my family wasn’t and was just a rock in my life.”

The “Reality” singer opened up to Us Weekly in May 2016 about suffering a bout of depression while she was six weeks pregnant. “I suffer from depression. My depression affects my appetite, sleeping patterns and overall perspective on life,” she explained. “At times, I have severe insomnia and other times I find myself sleeping too much. I have feelings of hopelessness but experience many moments of absolute euphoria.”

As previously reported, Us Weekly confirmed the news of the couple’s devastating miscarriage in July 2016.

