Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has joined forces with global combat sports leader Bellator MMA!

The award-winning rapper turned entrepreneur and the Viacom-owned company have formed a comprehensive partnership that will include both a new apparel line and the integration of Jackson’s elite champagne brand, Le Chemin du Roi, in future Bellator events — from in-arena signage to mat placemats and more.

The global apparel line will be “fashionable and edgy, with distinctive attitude.”

“We are thrilled to partner with such a legendary icon who has been a friend to the Bellator family for quite some time,” Scott Coker, President of Bellator MMA, told OK!. “The ‘Get the Strap’ apparel line is just the beginning of many joint ventures we will explore together.”

Added Jackson, “I am excited to partner with the Bellator Viacom franchise. Mixed martial arts yields some of the most action-packed events in the world. I’m excited for people to see how I plan to shake up MMA with the integration of my ‘Get The Strap’ trademark as well as my luxury champagne Le Chemin du Roi.”

Jackson has already agreed to re-invest a portion of his deal by offering one million dollars in cash to the winner of the upcoming Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix that will air exclusively on DAZN.

“Bellator has a roster filled with some of the most charismatic athletes in the world,” Jackson explained. “As my relationship with Bellator deepens, you will see me moving into fighter management opportunities that will allow me to integrate top stars into both scripted and unscripted projects across the Viacom networks, as well as the other outlets I have access to.”

