Daily Roundup

Cynthia Bailey Cradles Pregnant Kenya Moore’s Baby Bump

By
Cynthia Bailey Kenya Moore Baby Bump
Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey attend "Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta" season 2 premiere party at Woodruff Arts Center on January 9, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Bikini Body in Mexico (RADAR Online)

Kim Zolciak’s Husband Kroy Once Dumped Her Eight Years Ago (Star Magazine)

Cynthia Bailey Cradles Pregnant Kenya Moore’s Baby Bump (OK! Magazine)

11 Times Ryan Reynolds Was Deadpool in Real Life (Men’s Journal)

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “Watch With Us” below!

Listen on Google Play Music

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!