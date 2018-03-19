It’s never too late for a career change. Just ask Sex and the City alum Cynthia Nixon.

“I love New York and today I’m announcing my candidacy for governor,” the Emmy winner tweeted Monday, March 19, along with a campaign video.

In the clip, the 51-year-old plays at home with her wife, Christine Marinoni, and their son Max, 7. She is also seen walking the streets of Manhattan and hopping a subway with a street vendor coffee in hand.

I love New York, and today I'm announcing my candidacy for governor. Join us: https://t.co/9DwsxWW8xX pic.twitter.com/kYTvx6GZiD — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) March 19, 2018

“New York is my home. I’ve never lived anywhere else,” Nixon began. “When I grew up here, it was just my mom and me in a one-bedroom 5th floor walk-up.”

“New York is where I was raised and where I’m raising my kids. I’m a proud public school graduate, and a prouder public school parent,” she continued. But Nixon, who shares children Charles, 15, and Samantha, 17, with her ex-husband Danny Mozes, doesn’t think kids today are getting the same chances she was given when she was growing up in the Big Apple.

“Our leaders are letting us down. We are now the most unequal state in the entire country with both incredible wealth and extreme poverty,” Nixon says in the video. “How did we let this happen? I love New York. I’ve never wanted to live anywhere else. But something has to change. We want our government to work again on health care, ending mass incarceration, fixing our broken subway.”

Nixon added: “We are sick of politicians who care more about headlines and power than they do about us.”

The former HBO star will be running against Governor Andrew Cuomo, a Republican — and he doesn’t appear concerned. “I’m not nervous about whoever runs,” Cuomo said on March 14, per the New York Times. “There’ll be people who run. That’s called elections and that’s fine.”

If Nixon beats Cuomo, 60, she would become the first female governor in New York history.

