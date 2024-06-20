Dakota Johnson’s latest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live didn’t go quite to plan.

Johnson was a guest on the Wednesday, June 19, episode of the ABC late-night talk show to promote her new movie, Daddio, when the strap of her dress broke.

“Your dress just came unhooked,” host Jimmy Kimmel pointed out. “Are you alright? Should I get some Scotch tape?”

“My dress… it just fell off,” Johnson, who wore a sleek black dress with thin gold straps, responded.

“It seems to be hanging in alright,” Kimmel reassured the actress, who then spent the rest of the interview holding onto the strap.

“I’ll just hold it,” she said.

Johnson, 34, stars alongside Sean Penn in Daddio, which she also produced, and told Kimmel how she was involved in casting the perfect penis in the movie.

At one point in the movie, Johnson’s character receives a “d–k pic” from her boyfriend.

“When we were casting the d–k pic, there’s not really a backstock of penis photos that are usable in movies,” Johnson explained. “Our amazing props master Diana Burton — who is a woman in her 60s — had a group of her male friends just anonymously send in photos to her.”

Johnson said that she, Burton, coproducer Ro Donnelly and director Christy Hall chose from around 15 photos.

“The four of us… just like four women [saying], ‘This one’s nice.’ ‘That one’s not great.’ We really studied them,” the Madame Web actress said.

In Daddio, Girlie (played by Johnson) gets into a New York City taxi from JFK airport and ends up opening up to her driver, Clark (Penn), about her life. As such, much of the action takes place inside the vehicle.

“This is, it’s just such a gem of a project. It was unlike anything I had ever read. It’s obviously not a normal movie,” Johnson told IndieWire in an interview published on Tuesday, June 18. “Of course, there are films that it is inspired by. There’s that amazing movie Locke that takes place inside of a car, and My Dinner with Andre, movies that are reminiscent of a very contained experience of performance. Production-wise, it was challenging, and so that was inspiring and enticing, and it just did stuff to my heart that I was like, ‘I have to make this movie.’”

Daddio is in theaters on Friday, June 28.