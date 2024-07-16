Dance Moms’ Christi Lukasiak Arrested for DUI

Dance Moms’ Christi Lukasiak was charged with driving under the influence (DUI) last month.

A court docket obtained by Us Weekly on Tuesday, July 16, shows that Lukasiak, 43, was arrested in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, for an incident that took place on June 27. The reality TV star was booked by the Murrysville Police Department. She is due to appear for a preliminary hearing on August 13.

Lukasiak crashed her vehicle into a tree, which left a telephone pole hanging over the car, reported TMZ on Tuesday, citing a police report the outlet had obtained.

According to TMZ, Lukasiak had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, while the arresting officer smelled alcohol on her breath. Lukasiak admitted to having two glasses of wine before the incident, per the outlet.

Related: Dance Moms' Most Memorable Stars: Where Are They Now? Who’s at the top of the pyramid? JoJo Siwa, Maddie Ziegler and more stole the spotlight on Dance Moms — and their parents weren’t afraid to bring the drama. The Lifetime reality series premiered in 2011 and followed the Abby Lee Dance Company’s junior elite competition team as they rehearsed and performed rigorous new routines […]

Us has reached out to Lukasiak’s attorney for comment.

Lukasiak and her daughter Chloe were main cast members for the first four seasons of Dance Moms, which followed the inner workings of Abbey Lee Miller’s dance studio in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Lukasiak and Chloe left the show following season 4 after Lukasiak clashed with Miller, though they made a guest appearance in season 7.

The pair returned to the Dance Moms franchise for Dance Moms: The Reunion, which aired May 1 on Lifetime. Lukasiak also hosted a clip show, Dance Mom: Epic Showdowns, which premiered on Lifetime in May.

In an interview with BuzzFeed in May, the mother-daughter duo reflected on their decision to return for the reunion special.

“I wanted to be able to just go and speak my mind and address some of the issues that we never got to talk about before,” said Chloe. “It really truly felt like closing the book on Dance Moms, which was good for me. I needed that closure to move on and kind of leave Chloé from Dance Moms in the past and go forward as my own individual self.”

Related: Reality Stars Who've Been to Prison: Teresa Giudice, Chrisleys and More Stars in lockup. Plenty of reality TV personalities have faced legal trouble over the years, but only a handful have served time for their crimes. Teresa Giudice and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, both spent time behind bars after they were convicted on fraud charges in 2015. The Turning the Tables author served 11 months at […]

Lukasiak added that she still keeps in touch with the other moms who appeared on the show.

“I have a group chat with all the moms. I talked to some moms more than the others. We all have different personalities, clearly,” she told BuzzFeed.

“I speak to Kelly [Hyland] quite a bit still, and we have our podcasts that we do every week. That’s been a really interesting journey for the two of us to go back and revisit those old moments and watch them, but I think it’s kind of therapeutic for the two of us to go through it together,” Lukasiak added.