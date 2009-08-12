Dania Ramirez: Being New Face of CoverGirl “a Dream Come True”

Dania Ramirez might be best known for her role in Heroes, but her latest gig as the new face of CoverGirl is the one job she's always wanted.

"I used to watch the commercials," she tells Usmagazine.com.

"I remember watching and being like, 'Oh my God! I wish I could be one of those girls!' And now I am one of those girls… It's a dream come true." The Dominican actress, 29, admits she was always inspired by the brand's mission.

"To be affiliated with a company like CoverGirl, who embraces what a woman is — beauty in all of us — I just feel like they encourage women to be the best version of themselves they can be," she tells Usmagazine.com. "In and out. I feel like that's really my motto."

Ramirez — who is joining such star spokeswomen as Ellen DeGeneres, Queen Latifah and Drew Barrymore — adds that there is no "strict definition" of what's beautiful.

"We have women like Ellen, who is a beauty icon, women like Queen Latifah, Drew, myself, but we couldn't all be more different," she tells Us. "So I think being intelligent and strong person is all about being beautiful." In addition to filming two TV pilots and the film Brooklyn to Manhattan, the star has been hard at work testing out her favorite products in the CoverGirl line.

Her favorite item? Outlast Lipstain in red. "A lot of time, red lipstick bleeds and when you're drinking, it gets everywhere, so that's why I like the lipstain," the single Ramirez tells Us. "And when you make out and give kisses, you don't get red all over them. You know, guys like red lips, especially on a Latin woman!"

Ramirez will begin appearing in print and television ads for the cosmetics line starting January 2010.

