Danica Patrick’s time at Burning Man brought plenty of fun in the sun — and a mystery love interest.

Patrick, 42, shared a plethora of photos from the Nevada art and self-expression festival, including two snaps of the former race car driver kissing an unnamed man.

“In dust we trust. 🌪️,” Patrick captioned a series of photos posted via Instagram on Thursday, September 5. “That week of the year 80,000 of us drive out to the middle of nowhere Nevada to live in an alternate reality where the currency is hugs, love and helping each other. ❤️.”

While she didn’t divulge any details about her new flame, it’s the first time Patrick has gone public with a relationship since splitting with entrepreneur Carter Comstock in March 2022 after nearly one year together.

Related: Danica Patrick’s Dating History Through the Years On your mark, get set to look back at Danica Patrick’s dating history. The former NASCAR racer has never shied away from talking about her love life and all its complications. “I think we learn the most about ourselves through relationships,” she explained during a 2021 guest appearance on Running Wild With Bear Grylls. “But […]

Patrick showed off a wide array of wild outfits — as is custom at Burning Man — from her experience in the Black Rock Desert, including a hot pink bikini ensemble with white boots, a black leather look and a one-piece covered in feathers.

“Burn baby burn! 🔥,” Patrick captioned another batch of Burning Man photos. “I have never seen a better fireworks show than the night they burned the man. What a wild week of beautiful skies, cool art, hot days, cold nights, DJs from 5pm to 8am, weird sleeping hours and amazing people waiting for you no matter what hours you are awake! 🙏🏼”

In the second post, Patrick could be seen wearing a gold swimsuit in one picture and a pink feathery jacket in another. Patrick celebrated at the festival with a large group of friends, including former Chicago Blackhawks player Jonathan Toews.

Related: Celebrities Who've Dated or Found Love With Athletes They sure like their players! Stars like Victoria Beckham, Olivia Munn, and Kaley Cuoco prefer their men athletic. Check out which big-name stars are linked to hunky athletes here!

Patrick returned to Burning Man after a memorable experience at last year’s event, where she and her friends were some of the many attendees to get stuck in the desert after officials issued a shelter-in-place order as storms caused major flooding.

“It was an epic burn. Well … technically nothing has burned as of right now due to the rain but it was beyond memorable!!!” Patrick joked via Instagram in September 2023. “The people and purpose make it so. Rain and mud can’t touch the spirit of BM!”

Patrick argued the difficult conditions actually added to her appreciation for the Burning Man experience.

“The community is so rooted in helping each other and giving what you can,” she wrote. “There is no money exchanged there. Burning man is truly an alternate reality that has been done for decades. I am not sure the world is ready for it, but until it is, burners unite for a magical week in the desert to love, laugh, dance, share, help, and experience what it could be like if we all just got along.”