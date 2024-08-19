Boy Meets World alum Danielle Fishel has been diagnosed with a form of breast cancer.

Fishel, 43, shared the news on the Monday, August 19, episode of the Boy Meets World rewatch podcast, Pod Meets World, which she cohosts with former costars Rider Strong and Will Friedle.

“I would like to share something with our listeners, something that Rider and Will were two of the first people I told the news to,” Fishel opened Monday’s episode. “I was recently diagnosed with DCIS, which stands for ductal carcinoma in situ, which is a form of breast cancer. It is very, very, very early. It’s technically stage zero. To be specific, just because I like too much information all the time, I was diagnosed with high-grade DCIS with micro-invasion.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.