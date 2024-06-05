David Archuleta wants to date — but the apps are more challenging to him than he expected.

“I go on apps and it is kind of hard because I didn’t think I was that well-known but, like, everyone knows me. They post my profile on TikTok and things,” Archuleta, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly while attending iHeartRadio’s Can’t Cancel Pride event on Saturday, June 1. “I guess I was a bigger deal than I realize.”

Although dating has been rough for Archuleta, he has been busy with his own music career.

Archuelta released his new single, “Hell Together,” in April, which detailed his experience after he came out to his mom — and the song really struck a chord with several people.

“Someone [came up to me] saying like, ‘Hey, I’m not out yet, but seeing you — thank you,’” he recalled. “Another person who was saying like … ‘I’m queer. I grew up Mormon, my cousin was queer. We had each other, but he decided to take his life so thank you for being open about your story because hopefully there won’t be more situations like my cousin.’”

Archuleta, who came out publicly in June 2021 and left his Mormon faith, said all of people’s stories are so “touching” to him and inspire him to keep sharing his story.

“There are people who are still stuck,” he added.

After the song’s release, Archuleta returned to American Idol to sing his new song, which he thought was an “amazing” experience. (The singer placed second on the seventh season of American Idol in 2008.)

“It was really cool to be back where I started, but showing where I am now,” he gushed. “And being able to not have anything to hide this time, singing a song about that journey itself was pretty amazing.”

Archuleta has continued to be an advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community since coming out, including attending iHeartRadio’s annual Can’t Cancel Pride event.

“LGBTQ+ issues are still a hot topic and polarizing still, unfortunately with politics and just where people stand with it, whether it’s something good or not,” he explained to Us. “The fact that that’s still a debatable subject … is all more of the importance of why we shouldn’t cancel pride.”

Archuleta went on to explain that people should “be proud to be queer,” especially to help people from conservative communities who are still “unsure” if they can be who they are.

“You can be proud of who you are. It is scary. But we’re here to support you,” he shared. “We’re here to help you feel seen. We’ll keep doing what we’re doing to help you feel like you have a safe future and a celebratory future and a future that there’s so much more in store to look forward to.”

Fans can tune in to Can’t Cancel Pride, produced by iHeartMedia and P&G, on iHeartRadio’s YouTube and Facebook pages, Hulu, Revry and The Advocate Channel on Wednesday, June 12, at 8 p.m. ET. The special will be available to stream throughout Pride Month.

With reporting by Kevin Zelman