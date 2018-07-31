David Hasselhoff Marries Model Hayley Roberts in Italy

The Hoff is off the market! David Hasselhoff wed longtime love Hayley Roberts on Tuesday, July 31, in the southern region of Puglia, Italy, ABC News reports.

The 66-year-old actor and 38-year-old model were surrounded by a close group of family and friends, including his daughters Taylor, 28, and Hayley, 25, according to The Blast.

“I told my girls what I was going to do and they were both really supportive,” Hasselhoff told Hello! magazine back in 2016 after popping the question to Roberts during a romantic beach picnic in Malibu. “It’s tough. No one wants to see their parents split up. But they love Hayley and they’re just happy for me.”

The newlyweds met in 2011 when Roberts asked the Baywatch alum for an autograph and he in turn asked for her phone number.

One day prior to the wedding ceremony, Roberts took to Instagram to share a photo of herself before the big day. “Only pic of the night in beautiful Arbellobello it was at the beginning of the town – no more pics as was too busy taking it in.. ❤,” she captioned the shot.

The happy couple are headed to the Maldives for their honeymoon where he recently told ET they’ll “stay underwater for about two weeks.”

This is Hasselhoff’s third marriage. He was previously married to Catherine Hickland from 1984 to 1989 and Pamela Bach from 1989 to 2006.

