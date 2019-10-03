



“Stone Cold” critics. Demi Lovato has taken to Instagram to issue an apology after facing backlash over her trip to Israel.

Earlier this week, the pop singer, 27, took to the social media platform to share the “absolutely magical” experience she had while visiting Israel. However, critics accused her of taking a political stance, arguing that she was taking a clear side amid Israel’s ongoing conflict with Palestine. In an Instagram Story posted on Tuesday, October 2, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer pleaded with commentators to believe she really was apologetic.

“I’m extremely frustrated. I accepted a free trip to Israel in exchange for a few posts. No one told me there would be anything wrong with going or that I could possibly be offending anyone,” Lovato wrote. “With that being said, I’m sorry if I’ve hurt or offended anyone, that was not my intention.”

“Sometimes people present you with opportunities and no one tells you the potential backlash you could face in return,” she continued. “This was meant to be a spiritual experience for me, NOT A POLITICAL STATEMENT and now I realize it hurt people and for that I’m sorry. Sorry I’m not more educated and sorry for thinking this trip was just a spiritual experience.”

The former Disney Channel star posted several photos with heartfelt captions during her trip. “I am an American singer. I was raised Christian and have Jewish ancestors,” she captioned a photo of her in the Jordan River, which holds significance in both Christianity and Judaism, on October 2. “When I was offered an amazing opportunity to visit the places I’d read about in the Bible growing up, I said yes. There is something absolutely magical about Israel. I’ve never felt such a sense of spirituality or connection to God…something I’ve been missing for a few years now.”

Lovato was also baptized during her stay, of which she wrote, “I’ve never felt more renewed in my life.”

For the singer, this could signify a new beginning after years of struggling with drug abuse. In July 2018, the Texas native was hospitalized after an accidental overdose‚ just one month after she revealed that she had relapsed after six years of sobriety.

Earlier this year, a source told Us Weekly, “Every day is a constant struggle for Demi, but she’s remained determined to lead a life of sobriety and live her life to its fullest potential, especially following the first anniversary of her relapse.

