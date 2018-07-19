Denis Ten Dead: Olympic Ice Skater Dies at 25

Olympian Denis Ten has died at 25 years old. The professional ice skater was stabbed in Almaty, Kazakhstan on Wednesday, July 18, and was pronounced dead hours later, according to the New York Times.

The tragic incident reportedly took place after Ten became involved in a verbal altercation with two robbers who were trying to steal mirrors from his car. Russian outlet RT notes that pedestrians found Ten unconscious on the street and that he was taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery.

“The ISU is deeply saddened by the news from media in Kazakhstan announcing the passing of Figure Skater Denis Ten,” the International Skating Union said in a statement on Thursday. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to Denis’ family, friends and fans across the world.”

Ten earned a bronze medal in men’s figure skating in 2014 during the Sochi winter games. He was the first Kazakh ice skater to win an Olympic medal.

Fellow athlete Adam Rippon took to Instagram on Thursday to honor Ten in an emotional tribute. “My skating friend, @tenis_den, passed away today. He was so kind to everyone and a huge inspiration to me and so many other people,” Rippon captioned a throwback photo with Ten. “Murdered in the streets of Kazakhstan. Denis, thank you for showing us how to be a champion. Your time with us was way too short. Love you forever ❤”

Meryl Davis also sent her condolences. “So very saddened by the loss of this special young man. Denis, your heart, passion, kindness & generosity will not be forgotten,” she tweeted. “My thoughts are with your family, friends & fans whose lives you’ve made brighter. What a devastating loss for our skating family.”

So very saddened by the loss of this special young man. Denis, your heart, passion, kindness & generosity will not be forgotten. My thoughts are with your family, friends & fans whose lives you’ve made brighter. What a devastating loss for our skating family. https://t.co/EXdR0757am — Meryl Davis (@Meryl_Davis) July 19, 2018

This story is still developing.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!