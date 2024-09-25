Denzel Washington and wife Pauletta Washington’s relationship blossomed at the start of his career.

The couple first connected while filming the 1977 TV film, Wilma: The Wilma Rudolph Story. However, Denzel and Paulette didn’t grow closer until the following year. During a 2018 interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan, Denzel hinted that greater forces were at work to set him up with his future wife.

“About a year later there was a party I was invited to … and she was there,” he recalled. “At that party, I talked about going to see a play. I went to see the play and at intermission, the lights went up. And [Pauletta] was sitting [near me].”

Denzel recalled Pauletta telling him that she “just happened to go see the show,” but the actor teased that he didn’t buy it. Despite his joke later on, Denzel and Pauletta ended up hitting it off and the couple wed in 1983.

One year after their nuptials, the couple welcomed their first child, son John David Washington. They later expanded their family with daughter Katia and twins Olivia and Malcolm in 1986 and 1991, respectively.

Keep scrolling to revisit Denzel and Pauletta’s love story:

1977

The actors first crossed paths on the Wilma: The Wilma Rudolph Story set.

1978

One year later, Denzel and Pauletta began dating. In a June 2019 interview with E! News alongside her husband, Pauletta revealed that she ended up fronting the costs for the cab on the pair’s first date.

“I’m [planning on] paying for the cab ride but then I’m watching the meter and I’m running out of money,” Denzel explained before Pauletta interjected, “He turns to me and says, ‘I have no money.’”

Denzel denied that’s what he said but Pauletta insisted she has a vivid memory of the experience. She reaffirmed she paid for the taxi, and Denzel made it well known that he has taken the initiative to pay for everything “ever since.”

June 1983

The couple tied the knot. Before walking down the aisle, Pauletta rejected Denzel’s proposal twice before agreeing to marry him.

“She turned me down, she said ‘no,’” the Oscar winner said to Access Hollywood in July 2013. “And since it was three times, that means she turned me down twice.”

July 1984

One year later, Pauletta gave birth to the pair’s first child, John David.

November 1986

The twosome expanded their family with daughter Katia.

April 1991

Denzel and Pauletta completed their family with twins Olivia and Malcolm.

1995

After 12 years of marriage, Pauletta and Denzel renewed their vows. The ceremony took place in South Africa and was officiated by their pal, archbishop Desmond Tutu.

March 2002

Denzel brought his wife as his date to the Oscars. He ended up taking home the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his role in Training Day.

June 2005

The couple won the Humanitarian Award at the BET Awards.

January 2016

Pauletta was by Denzel’s side when he accepted the Cecil B. Demille Award during the Golden Globe Awards.

June 2019

Denzel made it a family event when he was recognized for the Lifetime Achievement award at the AFI Film Awards.

September 2024

Pauletta and Denzel attended the Toronto International Film Festival to support Malcolm and John David’s film, The Piano Lesson.

That same month, Pauletta opened up about what it meant to celebrate her and Denzel’s 41st wedding anniversary earlier that year.

“We work at it. It’s work. It’s not that you sit there and you go, like, ‘Oh, you know…’” she reflected to People. “There are a lot of prayers for strength for staying in a forgiveness mode and both parts, mine and his. But it’s the basic love that we have for each other.”