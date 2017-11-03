He’s got a fan in her! Diane Kruger admitted that she’s a pretty big fan of The Walking Dead … and Norman Reedus may be the reason.

Us Weekly caught up with the actress, 41, at the IndieWire Honors event in West Hollywood, California, on Thursday, November 2, where she hinted at her current romance in just two words. When asked if she’s now a diehard fan of the AMC show in which her beau, 48, stars, she chuckled and responded, “I am!”

The couple, who costarred in 2015’s Sky, made their relationship public in March when they were spotted packing on the PDA and engaging in a make-out session after leaving the actor’s place in New York’s East Village.

In August, the busy lovebirds hit the beach in Costa Rica for a romantic getaway and weeks after that, snuggled and took selfies at the U.S. Open in Queens.

The relationship is the actress’ first after splitting with her boyfriend of 10 years, Joshua Jackson, in July 2016. Reedus shares a son, Mingus, with supermodel Helena Christensen and was previously linked to Courtney Love and Walking Dead costars Laurie Holden and Emily Kinney.

Kruger attended the IndieWire Honors event as an honoree for her role in the upcoming film In The Fade where she plays a mother seeking justice after the loss of her husband and child in a terrorist attack. In The Fade is set to hit theaters on December 27.

