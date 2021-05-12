DJ Cedric Gervais and Model Bonnie Mueller Are Engaged

Congrats to the happy couple! Cedric Gervais and Bonnie Mueller are officially engaged.

The world-famous DJ, 41, secretly proposed to the model, 29, in Aspen, Colorado, last winter after just one year of dating. He got down on one knee in the snow surrounded by rose petals that spelled out, “Will You Marry Me?” and popped the question.

“Bonnie is an amazing woman,” Gervais gushed to Us Weekly in May, months after the romantic proposal. “I’ve finally found my soulmate. We have been together for one year and I can honestly say from my heart, it has been the greatest year of my life. Being a DJ comes with a lot of dark elements and fake people. I have found a truly authentic person and I love her so much.”

He explained his decision to keep the major milestone private, adding, “I proposed in Aspen last winter and I didn’t share it with my fans because it was special to us. Sometimes you have moments in life where everything makes sense. Bonnie is my moment forever.”

The lovebirds have already set a wedding date, planning to tie the knot in the summer of 2022 in St. Tropez, France. David Grutman will be Gervais’ best man, and his groom’s party will be filled with plenty of other famous faces, including Grammy-winning DJ David Guetta.

As the happy couple get ready to start their lives together, fans can count on their nuptials being a star-studded event in the South of France.