He never claimed to be modest. DJ Khaled left nothing to the imagination about his sex life in a newly resurfaced interview and shared a little more than fans needed to know.

In a clip from his 2015 interview on The Breakfast Club, which made their rounds on the internet on Friday, May 4, the 42-year-old “I’m the One” musician spoke candidly about the way he thinks a man and woman should treat each other — and his backward thoughts about oral sex.

“A woman should praise the man — the king. If you holding it down for your woman I feel like the woman should praise. And a man should praise the queen,” he told the outlet before beginning to explain how he feels that should be expressed.

“But you know, my way of praising is called, ha-ha, ‘How was dinner?’, ‘You like the house you living in? You like all them clothes you getting? I’m taking care of your family, I’m taking care of my family…’ You know, I’m putting in the work,” he continued to which the show’s host clarified, “So, you’re saying you don’t go down?”

“Nahhh. Never!” the Weight Watchers spokesperson answered before reiterating, “I don’t DO that,” multiple times, before noting that it wouldn’t be ok if a woman refused to perform oral sex on him.

Following some back and forth banter, Khaled laid out his feelings. “It’s different rules for men. You gotta understand, we the king,” he said. “There’s some things that y’all might not wanna do, but it got to get done. I just can’t do what you want me to do. I just can’t.”

And though Khaled’s fiancee, Nicole Tuck, hasn’t publicly expressed her thoughts on the subject, others were quick to troll him for his words, including actress Evan Rachel Wood.

“You’re seriously missing out man,” Wood, 30, tweeted in response to Khaled’s comments via The Root’s page. “Take it from someone who has pride and thoroughly enjoys pleasuring women. You should grow up.”

Khaled and Tuck are parents to son Asahd, 1.

