Gym, tan, laundry … and celebrity activism? Jersey Shore star Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio Jr. opened up about the importance of being a positive role model for daughter Amabella and his partnership with F Cancer to aid in the prevention and early detection of cancer in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

“The thing about cancer is that I think everybody [has someone] in their family who has gone through it” the 38-year-old DJ, who will be headlining the first-ever F Cancer Jersey Shore party on Saturday, July 20, explained to Us. “My grandparents went through it and it was really tough on my family. There is no cure for it right now and there is nothing we can do except to do things like this — to raise money to potentially find a cure for it.”

The Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D & Vinny star continued: “F Cancer is a huge organization dedicated to the prevention and early detection of cancer. They throw parties all over the world to bring awareness and to raise money. I’ll be deejaying, obviously. Everyone can come and experience a Pauly D party. In able to get in, they just buy this Pauly D F Cancer limited edition T-shirt and all the proceeds of that go to the charity, to raise money for the event.”

The star went on to explain how he uses his celebrity influence to uplift others. “Doing events like this brings awareness to the younger generation. They can see exactly what it is we are doing and why F Cancer is such a great cause. [My daughter] sees me do stuff like this, she knows I’m a DJ, she knows I have these huge crowds. She knows what an influence is, she calls me famous when I go to the airport … people yell my name. She sees that. She is already aware, so I tell her that I use that for good, to bring awareness to causes like this.”

Echoing DelVecchio’s sentiments, F Cancer cofounder Julie Greenbaum added, “We feel very lucky to work with Pauly D on this event. Not only is he an extremely talented DJ, he’s someone who genuinely cares about giving back and helping our charity make an impact in the cancer space. There is no one better fit to headline our first ever F Cancer Jersey party!”

Switching gears, the Famously Single alum couldn’t help but gush over his relationship with his little one and detailed the duo’s plans for Father’s Day. “I just love spending time with her. She loves coming to Las Vegas, so we’ll spend some time outside. She loves going in the pool, playing outdoors. We might take the four wheelers out and hit the dessert. She has her own little four wheeler, stuff like that. And then she loves jumping on the turntables as well. So, we’ll do another little DJ lesson.”

