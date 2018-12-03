Dog Flu: How Well Do You Know the Facts?

If your dog wakes in the morning with a cough and by lunch you’re already Googling “deadly dog coughs,” clearly you do your fair share of worrying on your buddy’s behalf. Truth is, a cough can be dangerous for dogs — a persistent moist cough is a symptom of canine influenza — so, you have good reason to be cautious. Because information is power, our latest quiz is packed with important facts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about the dog flu virus, which unlike human influenza is a threat any time of year. Test your knowledge by taking the Us Weekly quiz and do your best to protect your pooch.

