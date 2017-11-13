She enjoys spaghetti, do you?! Backstage at the Spring Summer 2018 Women's Fashion Show everyone wanted to try some #PastaDiMartino! #DGPasta #DGFamily @pastadimartino A post shared by Dolce & Gabbana (@dolcegabbana) on Sep 29, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

Talk about expensive taste! Dolce & Gabbana has teamed up with Pastificio Di Martino to launch a new collection for the holiday season – and it’s edible!

Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce partnered with the famed dried pasta maker to produce a limited edition tin of noodles along with a D&G-designed apron that will retail around $110. Of the 5,000 that will be available worldwide, less than 1,000 will be available in the United States.

The Italian luxury brand specifically designed the packaging for the pasta shapes, along with the custom-designed smock, but left the original recipe to Di Martino, who has been in the business since 1912.

The charming pasta packaging was made for three shapes which include; spaghetti, the tubular paccheri, and penne mezzani rigate. The designs evoke an old-school southern Italian charm, which includes the tagline, “La Famiglia, La Pasta, e L’Italia!” — which translates to ”Family, Pasta and Italy!”

The containers will be available in Pasta Di Martino’s stores in Naples and Bologna, and will be available online in the U.S. starting on Wednesday, November 15, at dimartinodolcegabbana.com. Some will also be obtainable in select stores including Buon’Italia in New York City’s Chelsea Market.

Mia Mamma è pronta a cucinare #DGPasta @pastadimartino ❤️❤️❤️❤️🇮🇹 LA FAMIGLIA LA PASTA L’ITALIA ##DGFamily 🌎🌍🌏 A post shared by stefanogabbana (@stefanogabbana) on Oct 27, 2017 at 10:46am PDT

The packages are set to adorn holiday windows at Harrods in London where Dolce & Gabbana is outfitting many of the displays.

The apron can be seen on Stefano Gabbana’s Instagram account where he shared a photo of his mom donning it with the caption: “Mia Mamma è pronta a cucinare #DGPasta @pastadimartino ❤️❤️❤️❤️🇮🇹 LA FAMIGLIA LA PASTA L’ITALIA ##DGFamily 🌎🌍🌏.” (The translation is “my mom is ready to cook.)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!