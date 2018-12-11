RIP

Dolly Parton’s Brother and Songwriting Partner Floyd Estel Parton Dead at 61

By
Dolly Parton Brother Floyd Estel Parton Dead Age 61
Stella Parton, Freida Parton, Dolly Parton, and Floyd Parton at Bearsville Studios in North Hollywood, California for the recording of Freida Parton’s Self-Titled Album-‘Freida Parton’ on January 15, 1981. Ron Galella/WireImage.com

Dolly Parton’s younger brother Floyd Estel Partond died on Thursday, December 6. He was 61.

Floyd was described as a “renaissance man” and a “man of many talents” in his obituary on the website for Atchley Funeral Home in Sevierville, Tennessee.

“He was an avid outdoorsman and had an abundant knowledge of nature as well as being an incredible cook,” the obituary continued. “Floyd was a talented songwriter and composer. Two of his most famous songs were Rockin’ Years, recorded by Dolly Parton and Ricky Van Shelton and Nickels and Dimes, recorded by Dolly Parton and later by George Burns.”

Dolly Parton performs on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ on November 30, 2018. Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

It was noted in the obituary that Floyd’s family celebrated his life in a private services and asked those mourning to donate to Tennessee’s My People Senior Activity Center in lieu of flowers.

Radar Online reports that Floyd was hospitalized in critical condition in November right before Thanksgiving. He was said to be fighting a mystery illness at the time.

Beyond his sister Dolly, 72, Floyd is survived by multiple siblings and their spouses as well as several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Floyd’s hit song “Rockin’ Years” was released as a duet between Dolly and Ricky Van Shelton in 1991 and became a popular country tune. Prior to that, his song “Nickels and Dimes” was included on Dolly’s Heartbreaker album in 1978 and later re-recorded by George Burns.

Sister Stella Parton spoke out about the family’s loss on December 6. “And Jesus said to him, Receive thy sight: thy faith hath saved thee,” she wrote in a tweet alongside a picture of herself with Floyd. “Have a beautiful day on this bright and brisk Thursday. I am spending the day with my beautiful brother Floyd.” (Dolly was at the Los Angeles premiere for her new film, Dumplin‘, that same day.)

