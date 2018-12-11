Dolly Parton’s younger brother Floyd Estel Partond died on Thursday, December 6. He was 61.

Floyd was described as a “renaissance man” and a “man of many talents” in his obituary on the website for Atchley Funeral Home in Sevierville, Tennessee.

“He was an avid outdoorsman and had an abundant knowledge of nature as well as being an incredible cook,” the obituary continued. “Floyd was a talented songwriter and composer. Two of his most famous songs were Rockin’ Years, recorded by Dolly Parton and Ricky Van Shelton and Nickels and Dimes, recorded by Dolly Parton and later by George Burns.”

It was noted in the obituary that Floyd’s family celebrated his life in a private services and asked those mourning to donate to Tennessee’s My People Senior Activity Center in lieu of flowers.

Radar Online reports that Floyd was hospitalized in critical condition in November right before Thanksgiving. He was said to be fighting a mystery illness at the time.

Beyond his sister Dolly, 72, Floyd is survived by multiple siblings and their spouses as well as several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Floyd’s hit song “Rockin’ Years” was released as a duet between Dolly and Ricky Van Shelton in 1991 and became a popular country tune. Prior to that, his song “Nickels and Dimes” was included on Dolly’s Heartbreaker album in 1978 and later re-recorded by George Burns.

Sister Stella Parton spoke out about the family’s loss on December 6. “And Jesus said to him, Receive thy sight: thy faith hath saved thee,” she wrote in a tweet alongside a picture of herself with Floyd. “Have a beautiful day on this bright and brisk Thursday. I am spending the day with my beautiful brother Floyd.” (Dolly was at the Los Angeles premiere for her new film, Dumplin‘, that same day.)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!