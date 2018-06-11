Domino’s is on a mission to save pizza one pothole at at time!

The pizza company is now doing its part to ensure tasty pies don’t get ruined as they travel from Domino’s restaurants nationwide to their final destination. Since potholes, cracks, bumps and other road conditions can cause a pizza box to go flying and ruin the precious contents inside, Domino’s launched the Paving for Pizza campaign on Monday, June 11.

“Have you ever hit a pothole and instantly cringed? We know that feeling is heightened when you’re bringing home a carryout order from your local Domino’s store. We don’t want to lose any great-tasting pizza to a pothole, ruining a wonderful meal,” said Russell Weiner, president of Domino’s USA, via a press release. “Domino’s cares too much about its customers and pizza to let that happen.”

The massive pizza chain has already worked alongside four municipalities to help repair roads that directly affect their customers, including those in Bartonville, Texas; Milford, Delaware; Athens, Georgia; and Burbank, California, and there is still plenty of work to be done.

Customers interested in nominating their town for a paving grant from Domino’s can enter the zip code at pavingforpizza.com.

In Milford alone, 40 potholes have already been fixed. “We appreciated the extra Paving for Pizza funds to stretch our street repair budget as we addressed more potholes than usual,” the city manager told Domino’s.

Added Bartonville Mayor Bill Scherer, “This unique, innovative partnership

allowed the town of Bartonville to accomplish more pothole repairs.”

