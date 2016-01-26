Don Cheadle is on board with the controversial 2016 presidential election. The Miles Ahead actor, who sat down with Us Weekly's Ashley Spencer at Chefdance at The Sundance Film Festival inside the Us Weekly Video Lounge, said he thinks the drama surrounding the current campaign season will help bring forth change.

“I just retweet stuff, I just send it along,” Cheadle explained of his constant tweets about Republican hopefuls Donald Trump and Ted Cruz. “There was a very interesting article this morning that I just retweeted, I didn’t comment on it.” One article Cheadle shared, for example, was from CNN and the headline read: “GOP establishment deserves Trump, Cruz.”

Despite staying relatively mum on his own political opinions, the actor does believe the hoopla around controversial candidates like Trump will pay off.

“I’ll say one good thing about what’s happening. I think it’s really holding up a mirror to society in a way — good and bad — and it is very revealing to how this particular contest is being run. And I think it’s overall a good thing that there’s so much controversy about what’s happening, because I think truths start to rise,” Cheadle added, before switching gears and talking about another hot topic — the 2016 Oscars.

“I’ve been talking to Chris [Rock] a little bit and I just hope he goes in,” Cheadle said of the Academy’s host for the evening. “Because I think this is the perfect opportunity to take everyone to task.”

Watch the video above for more from Cheadle and his costars Emayatzy Corinealdi and Keith Stanfield.

