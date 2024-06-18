Don Omar announced that he is now “cancer-free” revealing his diagnosis one day prior.

“I woke up today cancer-free and grateful,” the reggaeton singer, 46, wrote in Spanish via Instagram on Tuesday, June 18, alongside a selfie taken in the hospital. “Thank you for your good wishes, prayers and thousands of messages. My surgery was a success now to recover.”

One day earlier, Omar (real name William Omar Landrón Rivera) revealed his diagnosis as he prepared to enter surgery to treat the undisclosed form of cancer.

“Yes today but tomorrow I will be cancer-free,” the rapper captioned a photo of his hospital bracelet on Monday, June 17. “Good intentions are well received. See you all soon. #f–kcancer.”

Several reggaeton artists took to the comments to offer their support to Omar.

“Much strength, Ozuna responded in Spanish. “God is with you 🧸.”

Meanwhile, Lucenzo, who collaborated with Omar on their hit song “Danza Kuduro” in 2010, voiced his appreciation for the musician.

“You are great William! You changed my life, today I will pray for you 🙏🏼,” Lucenzo wrote in Spanish. “Everything will pass, God is with you KING 👑.”

In addition to his career as a hitmaker, Omar is also an actor best known for his role as Rico Santos in the Fast and Furious franchise. Omar’s costar Tyrese Gibson sent the Puerto Rican rapper some well-wishes as he sought out treatment.

“I love you brother…….” Gibson, 45, replied on Monday. “My prayers for a speedy recovery praise God thank you Jesus Don Omar is HEALED!!!!!!”

While Omar is currently recovering, he still has plans to hit the road for the second part of his Back to Reggaeton tour in the United States. His first show is scheduled to take place in Oakland, California, on August 7. The tour will wrap up one month later with his final show in Belmont Park, New York, on September 15.

“The wait is over! 😎 Tickets for the second leg of my #BackToReggaeton tour go on sale TODAY at 10am,” Omar announced via Instagram in April. “This party continues this summer with 18 NEW DATES and NEW CITIES. Who accompanies me? 👑🦍.”

Omar got his start in the early 2000s. He has released eight studio albums throughout his career. His debut album, The Last Don, dropped in 2003 and was certified double-platinum in the United States. He’s won two Latin Grammys while being nominated 13 times.

Omar famously feuded with fellow reggaeton artist Daddy Yankee off and on over the years. However, the musicians squashed their beef late last year.

“Today we close the book that held the best chapters of our controversial rivalry. Thank you for your words and listening to mine coming from the heart too. I wish you the best for you and your family,” Omar wrote via Instagram in December 2023. “Thank you for your competitive temple and admirable discipline but even more thank you for what you did for our music. Thank you for collaborating and competing because I did it with a titan. I stay with the good memories, the laughter, the dreams together and with the desire of a last round with such a great opponent. We’ll see each other again soon because I owe you a hug and thank you in person. Meanwhile, long live king daddy.”