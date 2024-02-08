Donald Glover was able to slide getting married into his busy schedule, tying the knot with longtime partner Michelle White before heading into work that same day.

Glover, 40, confirmed the news on Wednesday, February 7, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. The Emmy winner said that he and White recently married in a morning ceremony before he went to film his Prime Video series Mr. and Mrs. Smith that same afternoon. The pair had “a real wedding” after work, he noted.

“There was a day where I don’t think we had to be on set until noon or 1,” he explained. “So, I was like, ‘Can we get married today?’”

The actor and rapper, who is known in music as Childish Gambino, shares three children with White, whom he has been dating since 2015. Still, he had long been resistant to the idea of marriage, telling The New Yorker in 2018 that he was “not the marrying kind.”

Related: Celebrities Who Secretly Welcomed Children Scarlett Johansson and more celebrity parents have welcomed “secret” babies over the years. Johansson shares daughter Rose, born in 2014, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac and son Cosmo, born in 2021, with husband Colin Jost. She kept her second pregnancy under wraps, though Jost spilled the beans during a comedy show. “We’re having a baby,” Jost […]

He’s since changed his tune, admitting on Wednesday that he was thinking about it “in a silly way.”

​​”I felt like I knew what she was getting out of it, and I didn’t feel like she was being honest, necessarily, about what she was getting out of it,” Glover explained.

It was White’s desires that swayed him to change his mind. “She was like, ‘I’m a traditional woman,'” Glover continued. “And when she said that, some part of me was like, ‘And I want to help you be that.’ Whatever she needs me to be, that makes me happy.”

Details on the wedding itself are scant, but Glover disclosed that after he finished filming that day, he and White celebrated at their favorite restaurant, then continued the festivities at home with White’s parents and his mother.

Related: Celebrity Couples Who Got Married in Secret From Ryan Reynolds surprise "I do" to Blake Lively to Beyonce's hush-hush ceremony to Jay Z, take a look back in photos at stars who married in secret

The Mr. and Mrs. Smith miniseries, starring Glover and Maya Erskine, premiered on Prime Video on Friday, February 2, as an eight-episode remake of the hit 2005 film. While much of Glover’s life with White remains private, he previously told People that he used his relationship as inspiration for the series.

And while Glover’s life is as busy and complicated as ever, the decision to marry White ultimately seemed simple. “The fact that we have this and that we can even argue about it and still be like, ‘But I love you’ — I mean, how many people have that?” he told THR.