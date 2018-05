Is Cardi B Having a Boy or Girl? (OK! Magazine)

Inside Eva Longoria’s Baby Shower (Star Magazine)

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Pack on the PDA (Radar Online)

Donald Glover Continues to Conquer Hollywood (Men’s Fitness)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!