Donnie Wahlberg is showing off Boston to five very lucky fans. Us Weekly can exclusively reveal that Airbnb has launched Experiences in Boston and is giving fans the opportunity to spend the day with the Blue Bloods star. The Experience will kick off on July 15, beginning at Fenway Park. Then Wahlberg, 48, will stop at Wahlburgers, where he’ll teach fans how to order like a Bostonian, before showing them around the neighborhood.

The Experience will be cost $200 per person, with a max of five guests. All of proceeds will go to the Boys and Girls Club of Dorchester. More details can be found here.

“The Boys and Girls Club plays a huge role in kids staying off the street. It was right where we grew up, Mark [Wahlberg] and I spent a lot of time there,” the actor tells Us Weekly. “It’s always been a cause that was really close to us. It seemed like an appropriate way to give back to them for always being there for us.”

While seeing Fenway Park and grabbing a bite at his family’s restaurant are normal stops for him and wife Jenny McCarthy whenever they visit Boston, the New Kids on the Block singer tells Us he’ll also show fans around the town.

“Not many people truly understand how we grew up, how we became the people we are,” he says. ”My personal experience is I got on the school bus in 1975 for the first time while parents were rioting outside about busing. Schools were being integrated. To me, it’s a blessing – to be on those buses, at those schools, it really shaped me, helped me to understand the world, understand people, see beyond my little bubble.”

McCarthy is actually pretty jealous of the tour, as she’s yet to see the town Wahlberg grew up in. “I’ve taken her all around Boston and we’re always talking about taking her to the neighborhood I grew up in, but I haven’t done it yet. When I told her I’m doing this, and I may swing by the old neighborhood, she’s like, ‘No! Not without me!’”

