Headed down the aisle! Downtown Abbey actor Allen Leech is engaged to girlfriend Jessica Blair Herman.

“Happy Valentine’s Day @jessicablairherman First one as a fiancé!” Leech, 36, who plays Tom Branson on the hit series, captioned an Instagram photo on Wednesday, February 14, of the happy couple. “Thank you for saying yes and for making me the happiest. ❤”

Leech also clarified rumors that he had popped the question on Cupid’s special day: “And no I didn’t do it today. It’s been a while.) xx.”

The American Crime Story actress was all smiles as she leaned into Leech and debuted her stunning ring. Herman also shared a similarly thoughtful sentiment on her own account shortly after. “The day you proposed was one of the best days but every day with you is my favorite,” she gushed as the PBS star kissed her cheek. “I love you! Happy Valentine’s Day @therealleech! ❤”

Leech and Herman haven’t shied away from showing love to one another on social media. The Imitation Game actor frequently shares photos of the pair attending red carpet functions together and traveling. Meanwhile, Herman has also shared pictures of the duo dressed to the nines at star-studded events.

Most recently, Herman supported Leech at his Downtown Abbey exhibition opening in NYC in November 2017. “What a trip! #downtownexhibition ‘There’s never a dull moment…’ never been more apt,” Leech captioned a picture of the twosome via Instagram smiling at the event.

The couple have been dating since 2016. Leech was previously linked to Sky Sports presenter Charlie Webster, but the couple called it quits in late 2015 due to scheduling conflicts and busy careers.

