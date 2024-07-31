Dr. Terry Fossum, The Cutting Edge Vet, Offers Science-Backed Natural Supplements For Managing Pet Health

Like humans, dogs can struggle with health issues, and also like humans, their prescribed medications can have serious side effects, so world-renowned veterinary surgeon Terry Fossum has developed a line of natural supplements to address the unmet needs of millions of dogs.

Fossum, author of “Small Animal Surgery,” the authoritative text on veterinary surgery, and host of “The Cutting Edge Vet” podcast, founded Dr. Fossum’s Pet Care to offer products that assist with mobility issues, stress, allergies, and cognitive function in senior dogs with dementia — without the adverse side effects of synthetic drugs.

According to Fossum, commonly prescribed medications can have long-term effects on other organs in your dog’s body. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, or NSAIDs, for example, reduce inflammation but can negatively impact kidney function over time. Natural supplements can be better, but it can be hard for pet owners to sift through numerous brands online to find the right product.

“We have sourced the best raw materials and gone above and beyond to receive certifications that most companies do not bother getting,” says Fossum. “We will continue to research to ensure that our products meet the highest quality standards for the welfare of your pets — and ours.”

Dr. Fossum’s Pet Care products comply with all regulations and exceed requirements with a National Animal Supplement Council (NASC) certification for pet supplements. The company develops science-based products and performs research to ensure safety and efficacy.

The company also educates veterinarians on the appropriate use of natural products in companion animals, and is focused on transparency with pet owners and animal health workers.

Fossum, who is also the author of “Senior Dogs: The Essential Guide To Maximize Quality Time With Your Best Friend,” brings expertise and dedication dog owners can trust when seeking high-quality and effective products for managing their pet’s health.

“There is always something to learn and share with dog and cat owners about maintaining their health to make their lives easier and make trips to the vet productive, especially as they age,” says Dr. Fossum. “I’ve made it my life’s calling to develop the highest quality, science-backed, and most efficacious products possible that, along with regular vet visits, help ensure dogs and cats get the best possible care. Pet owners and veterinarians alike trust our products.”



