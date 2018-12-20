It really is the most wonderful time of the year! Nobody does Christmas gifting quite like Duchess Meghan.

The former actress, 37, “is a great gift-giver,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly in the new issue. “She puts a lot of thought into it.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits the Royal Variety Charity’s Brinsworth House on December 18, 2018 in Twickenham, England.Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, are both fans of giving other royal family members personal — and comical! — presents during the holidays. Last year, the Suits alum gave one of her in-laws a sequin-adorned cushion that “revealed some sort of joke when brushed up or down,” the insider adds.

Following suit, Harry “once bought [his brother, Prince] William, a wig — the gift of hair.”

Watch the video above to find out what Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite gifts were from years past and pick up the new issue of Us for more on the royals’ Christmas plans, on newsstands now!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!