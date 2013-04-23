WWE's fights may be fake, but the injuries? All too real. Case in point: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced on Twitter recently that he would undergo surgery to repair damage sustained during his WrestleMania clash with John Cena earlier this month.

UPDATE: Johnson's rep tells E! that the star had an emergency hernia operation on Monday, April 22, forcing him to miss the Hollywood premiere of his new movie, Pain & Gain. He is now recovering at home.

One day before the procedure, the pro wrestler turned movie star tweeted: "Saw my Dr who had to push my intestines back thru the tear in my abdomen. Kinda romantic. Surgery is next week. #BringItOn."

According to WWE.com, Johnson, 40, met Cena in the ring on April 7, during a WWE Title defense match for WrestleMania 29. As a result of the confrontation, he suffered a fairly serious injury to his midsection.

"In the middle of last night's Wrestlemania match I tore my abdomen & abductor muscles off the bone. Just part of the job," the People's Champion tweeted April 8. "But as we know…It's all about #JustBringIt. WWE Universe, THANK YOU for all the love & well wishes. Means everything to me. #LeaveItAllInTheRing."

"My drs said that starting back training w/ torn abdominals would be a bitch. Just found out they were right. We gotta push thru…" he added a few days later. And then, on April 13: "Drs & I elected not to reattach tendons to my pelvis. They'll just scar up."

Johnson's new movie costars Mark Wahlberg and hits theaters Friday.

