Earn Stars However You Pay: Watch Jonathan Van Ness Surprise Customers With The Star Treatment, Thanks To Starbucks® Rewards

Strike up the band, loves! Starbucks® Rewards just got even better and television personality Jonathan Van Ness is here to spread the news.

With more ways to pays, it’s easier than ever to start earning Stars that can be redeemed for Rewards like free beverages, food and more –and that deserves a celebration. And, no one knows how to bring the party like Jonathan. He enlists a drum corps to surprise customers at his local Starbucks and promote how easy it is for them to order a drink through the Starbucks app, pick it up, contact-free, and earn Rewards. If that’s not enough reason to cheer, Starbucks makes birthdays more special with a free drink or food item of choice.

Check out the video above to see Jonathan give unsuspecting Starbucks customers the Star treatment. To earn your own Stars, get started on mobile or desktop.

To qualify for the Birthday Reward, you must have made at least one Star-earning transaction. At participating stores. Some restrictions apply.

Earn/$1 spent:

1* Credit/Debit/Cash

2* Starbucks Card

See Starbucks.com/rewards for earn rates and details.