Ebony Kenney Is Paving the Path for Women to Join the Poker Pro Ranks

Written In Partnership with Amir Bakian

Unlike many years ago, poker has grown to become a game for everyone. The game is now being enjoyed by both men and women, with its popularity increasing globally. This is a promising trend for the once male-dominated game as pundits continue to lobby for poker to be an internationally recognized sport by governments.

Ebony Kenney is one of the women marking their mark in the sport while also paving the path for others. Ebony is an Americas Cardroom or ACR Team pro player and the first female poker pro selected to play in the Rivet Invitational. Her exceptional talent and skills made her one of the most winningest women in poker, winning $1.7M at the Coin Rivet Invitational Poker Tournament. This marks one of her remarkable career highlights as it was her most significant win and the fifth largest cash win for a woman in poker history, pushing her into 16th position in the Women’s All-Time Money List.

“As the lone female poker pro, I felt inspired to play the best poker of my life, knowing the further I went, the greater the potential for more impact on other women. Representation matters. And when people who look like me can see themselves in a space like this, big dreams feel more attainable,” Ebony Kenney explains.

Every person takes their own time to realize their own success; the most important thing is always believing in yourself. Ebony is certain that no one can stop you if you believe in yourself, and no goal is too big to be realized. You may stumble or fail in many instances, but never give up. Ebony advises that you learn from your mistakes and those ahead of you.

Sharing her journey, Ebony says that she used to struggle a lot with self-confidence. In most cases, she used to feel intimidated, especially by comments from others who had nothing to offer but criticism. Thankfully, she has since worked on herself, and she now has much more self-confidence and knows her value. This is the same knowledge she is trying to pass on to others through sharing her experiences. Part of her program includes interacting and working with others to coach female players.

Always stay true to yourself while networking with other like-minded individuals. According to Ebony, the goal should be to become a better version of yourself each day, as that’s the best way to continuous improvement.

“I’m a big believer in always staying true to myself, putting my mental health first, and becoming the best version of myself. This is a constantly-evolving journey,” Ebony adds.

Ebony’s ambition is to continue playing poker and hopefully claim more medals to her name. To her, the dream is to perfect and master the art of poker and optimistically advance to become the best poker player in the world. Ebony also wants to leverage her success to inspire and motivate more women to venture into the world of poker. “I’d like to make a positive impact on the poker world and do what I can to highlight poker as a game for everyone,” Ebony concludes.

