“I never saw why men didn’t wear engagement rings. It’s the same commitment either way,” the four-time Grammy winner 27, explained on British talk show Lorraine. He explained that his fiancée, Cherry Seaborn, had crafted the piece of jewelry. “Cherry made it for me herself out of clay,” Sheeran revealed. “I really like it.”

Sheeran sparked rumors that he and Seaborn might already be married after he walked the red carpet at the BRIT Awards on Wednesday, February 21, with a band on that finger.

He was first spotted wearing the accessory during a London show on Monday, which immediately caused fans to speculate that he and his longtime love, 25, had tied the knot.

Sheeran announced his engagement news on January 25 in a sweet Instagram post. “Got myself a fiance just before new year,” the “Thinking Out Loud” singer wrote. “We are very happy and in love and our cats are chuffed as well xx.” In the picture, Sheeran plants a kiss on the side of Seaborn’s face.

The songwriter and financial consultant met when they they attended the same high school in Suffolk, England, but didn’t begin dating until 2015 when they reconnected through mutual pals.

“One of our best friends worked on my tour,” he told Us Weekly in March 2017. “So when we came to New York, where she was living at the time, we hung out and reconnected . . . She’s great.”

Sheeran knew long before he proposed that Seaborn was The One. As he told Rolling Stone in 2017: “One day this will [all] f—king end. And I know the one person that’s going to remain constant.

